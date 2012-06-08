KARACHI, June 8 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,002 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches), and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,300 to 5,800 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period June 1 to 16: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +750 +857 1 -107 0 +107 +322 +643 +750 2 n/a -214 0 +214 +536 +643 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +322 +429 4 -1125 -1018 -911 -697 -482 n/a n/a -1286 -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)