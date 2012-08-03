KARACHI, Aug 3 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,948 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,500 to 5,700 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period Aug 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a +n/a +n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +214 +322 375 2 n/a n/a 0 +107 +214 268 3 n/a n/a -107 BASE +107 161 4 n/a n/a n/a -107 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)