KARACHI, Aug 15 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,216 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,800 to 6,100 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period Aug 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a 214 322 357 2 n/a n/a 0 107 214 268 3 n/a n/a -107 BASE 107 161 4 n/a n/a n/a -107 0 n/a 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)