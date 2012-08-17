India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
KARACHI, Aug 17 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,216 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,825 to 5,900 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period Aug 15 to 31: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a 214 322 357 2 n/a n/a 0 107 214 268 3 n/a n/a -107 BASE 107 161 4 n/a n/a n/a -107 0 n/a 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc