KARACHI, Nov 27 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,216 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,500 to 5,950 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period November 16 to 30: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 +322 2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214 3 n/a n/a -107 BASE +107 +161 4 n/a n/a -214 -107 0 n/a 5 n/a n/a -322 -214 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)