KARACHI, Dec 19 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,430 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,750 to 6,200 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period December 15 to 31: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214 3 n/a -214 -107 BASE +107 +161 4 n/a n/a -214 -107 0 n/a 5 n/a n/a -322 -214 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)