KARACHI, Dec 31 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,430 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period December 17 to 31: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214 3 n/a -214 -107 BASE +107 +161 4 n/a n/a -214 -107 0 n/a 5 n/a n/a -322 -214 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)