KARACHI, Jan 7 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton, at 6,430 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,925 to 6,100 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period January 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214 3 n/a -322 -214 BASE +107 +161 4 n/a -429 -322 -107 0 n/a 5 n/a -536 -429 -214 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)