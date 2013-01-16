KARACHI, Jan 16 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday
fixed the official spot rate
or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,323 rupees per maund (40 kg).
The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire
value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse
classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,400 to
6,025 rupees per maund.
Following are the grade and staple margins for the period January 16 to 31:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a
2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214
3 n/a -536 -214 BASE +107 +161
4 n/a -643 -322 -107 0 n/a
5 n/a -750 -429 -214 n/a n/a
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)