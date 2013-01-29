KARACHI, Jan 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,484 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16 inches and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,750 to 6,200 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period January 16 to 31: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214 3 n/a -536 -214 BASE +107 +161 4 n/a -643 -322 -107 0 n/a 5 n/a -750 -429 -214 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)