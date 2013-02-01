BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Feb 1 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,537 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,800 to 6,300 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period Feb. 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214 3 n/a -536 -214 BASE +107 +161 4 n/a -643 -322 -107 0 n/a 5 n/a -750 -429 -214 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------