KARACHI, Feb 6 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed
the official spot rate
or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,537 rupees per maund (40 kg).
The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches)
and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents
fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,400 to
6,500 rupees per maund.
Following are the grade and staple margins for the period February 1 to 15:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a
2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214
3 n/a -536 -214 BASE +107 +161
4 n/a -643 -322 -107 0 n/a
5 n/a -750 -429 -214 n/a n/a
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)