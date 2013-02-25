KARACHI, Feb 25 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,859 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,900 to 6,500 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period February 16 to 28: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214 3 n/a -750 -233 BASE +107 +161 4 n/a -857 -429 -107 0 n/a 5 n/a -965 -536 -214 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)