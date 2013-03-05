KARACHI, March 5 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed
the official spot rate
or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,966 rupees per maund (40 kg).
The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire
value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse
classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,100 to
7,000 rupees per maund.
Following are the grade and staple margins for the period March 1 to 15:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a
2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214
3 n/a -750 -322 BASE +107 +161
4 n/a -857 -429 -107 0 n/a
5 n/a -965 -536 -214 n/a n/a
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)