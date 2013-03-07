KARACHI, March 7 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,073 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,900 to 7,200 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period March 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214 3 n/a -750 -322 BASE +107 +161 4 n/a -857 -429 -107 0 n/a 5 n/a -965 -536 -214 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)