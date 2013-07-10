BRIEF-KEC International gets new orders worth 17.81 bln rupees
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
KARACHI, July 10 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,966 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,600 to 6,625 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for July 1 to 30: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214 3 n/a -857 -429 BASE +107 +161 4 n/a -965 -536 -107 0 n/a 5 n/a -1286 -643 -214 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says co had entered into development agreement with Umiya Builders and Developers
* Says co has loaded about 36 million tons of traffic in 2016-17, growth of 7.8 percent in 2015-16