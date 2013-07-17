MEDIA-SoftBank opts out of India's Snapdeal-owner Jasper Infotech's funding deal - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
KARACHI, July 17 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,180 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 6,800 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for July 1 to 30: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214 3 n/a -857 -429 BASE +107 +161 4 n/a -965 -536 -107 0 n/a 5 n/a -1286 -643 -214 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says Escorts agri machinery segment sold 7,079 tractors in March 2017, up 31 percent
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy