KARACHI, Aug 19The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,341 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,950 to 7,000 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for August 1 to 31: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +161 +214 2 n/a n/a n/a +54 +107 +161 3 n/a n/a n/a BASE +54 +107 4 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)