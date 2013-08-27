BRIEF-Andhra Bank seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital by share issuance to India govt
* Seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital by issuance of shares to India government
KARACHI, Aug 27 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,180 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,600 to 6,800 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for August 1 to 31: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +161 +214 2 n/a n/a n/a +54 +107 +161 3 n/a n/a n/a BASE +54 +107 4 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
BENGALURU/MUMBAI, April 7 Gold demand in Asia remained soft this week, with premiums in China notching a slight uptick and those in India remaining unchanged, as higher prices kept physical buyers at bay.
* Sacheta metals ltd says sacheta metals limited has received order form UAE