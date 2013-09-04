BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
KARACHI, Sept 4 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,180 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,650 to 6,800 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for September 1 to 31: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +161 +214 2 n/a n/a n/a +54 +118 +171 3 n/a n/a -54 BASE +54 +107 4 n/a n/a -107 -54 n/a n/a 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 10 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,100 0,760-1,120 0,756-0,900 0,755-0,900 (Auction price) Ma