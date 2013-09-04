KARACHI, Sept 4 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,180 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,650 to 6,800 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for September 1 to 31: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +161 +214 2 n/a n/a n/a +54 +118 +171 3 n/a n/a -54 BASE +54 +107 4 n/a n/a -107 -54 n/a n/a 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)