KARACHI, Sept 5 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,180 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. Following are the grade and staple margins for September 1 to 31: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +161 +214 2 n/a n/a n/a +54 +118 +171 3 n/a n/a -54 BASE +54 +107 4 n/a n/a -107 -54 n/a n/a 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)