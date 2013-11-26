KARACHI, Nov 26 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,805 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,375 to 6,650 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for November 19 to 30: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -322 -241 -188 +161 +322 +455 1 -402 -322 -241 +107 +241 +375 2 -482 -375 -295 +54 +161 +295 3 -563 -455 -348 BASE +107 +214 4 -670 -563 -455 -107 0 +107 5 -777 -670 -563 -214 -107 0 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)