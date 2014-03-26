KARACHI, March 26 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wedenesday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 7,020 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,400 to 6,750 rupees per maund. 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -536 -455 -375 +161 +375 +509 1 -616 -536 -429 +107 +295 +429 2 -697 -589 -482 +54 +214 +348 3 -777 -670 -563 BASE +161 +268 4 -938 -831 -723 -161 +54 +161 5 -1045 -938 -831 -214 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)