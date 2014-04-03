KARACHI, April 3 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 7,020 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,500 to 6,500 rupees per maund. 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -723 -509 -295 +161 +375 +509 1 -777 -563 -348 +107 +295 +429 2 -831 -616 -402 +54 +214 +348 3 -884 -670 -455 BASE +161 +268 4 -1045 -831 -616 -161 +54 +161 5 -1152 -884 -723 -214 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)