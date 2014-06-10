BUZZ-India's TCS comes off early lows but concerns remain about outlook
** Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain up to 1.73 pct, coming off an early fall of 2.43 pct
KARACHI, June 10 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,900 to 7,000 rupees per maund. 1/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -723 -509 -295 +161 +375 +509 1 -777 -563 -348 +107 +295 +429 2 -831 -616 -402 +54 +214 +348 3 -1098 -884 -670 BASE +161 +268 4 -1366 -1152 -938 -268 +54 +161 5 -1474 -1206 -1045 -322 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
** Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain up to 1.73 pct, coming off an early fall of 2.43 pct
Apr 19 Details of outstanding securities issued by Indian state governments (Part III): ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Issued on Maturity Issue size 6-month Wtd Avg date date crore in crore coupon rupees Yld SIKKIM 08.20%, 2017 21-Sep-07 21-Sep-17 112.1050 04.60 8.1991