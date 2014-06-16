KARACHI, June 16 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. 1/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -723 -509 -295 +161 +375 +509 1 -777 -563 -348 +107 +295 +429 2 -831 -616 -402 +54 +214 +348 3 -1098 -884 -670 BASE +161 +268 4 -1366 -1152 -938 -268 +54 +161 5 -1474 -1206 -1045 -322 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)