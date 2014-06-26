KARACHI, June 26 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday
fixed the official spot rate
or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 7,180 rupees per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value
between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse
classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,300 to
6,550 rupees per maund.
1/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super -723 -509 -295 +161 +375 +509
1 -777 -563 -348 +107 +295 +429
2 -831 -616 -402 +54 +214 +348
3 -1098 -884 -670 BASE +161 +268
4 -1366 -1152 -938 -268 +54 +161
5 -1474 -1206 -1045 -322 -54 +54
