GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar on defensive, Asia stocks subdued amid US trade unease
* Dollar falls in early Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
KARACHI, July 3 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 6,805 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,350 to 6,500 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for July 1 to 15: 1/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -54 0 +54 +161 +268 +375 1 -107 -54 0 +107 +214 +322 2 -161 -107 -54 +54 +161 +268 3 -214 -161 -107 BASE +107 +214 4 -322 -214 -161 -107 0 +107 5 -375 -268 -214 -161 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Dollar falls in early Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.