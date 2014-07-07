BRIEF-Lupin Ltd launches generic Ortho-Cyclen 28 tablets in U.S.
* Says Lupin launches generic Ortho-Cyclen 28 tablets in the US Source text: http://bit.ly/2j8u2PS Further company coverage:
KARACHI, July 7 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 6,752 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,275 to 6,550 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for July 1 to 15: 1/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -54 0 +54 +161 +268 +375 1 -107 -54 0 +107 +214 +322 2 -161 -107 -54 +54 +161 +268 3 -214 -161 -107 BASE +107 +214 4 -322 -214 -161 -107 0 +107 5 -375 -268 -214 -161 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* BASF India Ltd says BASF enters India crop protection market for rice Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kmbCAc) Further company coverage: