BRIEF-Omax Autos to close its Automax business unit
* Says approved to close one of business unit of company named 'Automax' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, July 15 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 6,430 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,075 to 6,150 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for July 1 to 15: 1/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -54 0 +54 +161 +268 +375 1 -107 -54 0 +107 +214 +322 2 -161 -107 -54 +54 +161 +268 3 -214 -161 -107 BASE +107 +214 4 -322 -214 -161 -107 0 +107 5 -375 -268 -214 -161 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says approved to close one of business unit of company named 'Automax' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Apr 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.57 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.61 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.24 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -