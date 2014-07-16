KARACHI, July 16 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 6,484 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,125 to 6,200 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for July 15 to 30: 1/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -54 0 +54 +161 +268 +375 1 -107 -54 0 +107 +214 +322 2 -161 -107 -54 +54 +161 +268 3 -214 -161 -107 BASE +107 +214 4 -322 -214 -161 -107 0 +107 5 -375 -268 -214 -161 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)