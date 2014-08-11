BRIEF-UFO Moviez India enter strategic tie-up with United Media Works
* Says entered into a strategic tie up with United Media Works Pvt. Limited
KARACHI, Aug 11 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 5,680 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,300 to 5,500 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for August 1 to 30: 1/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -54 0 +54 +161 +268 +375 1 -107 -54 0 +107 +214 +322 2 -161 -107 -54 +54 +161 +268 3 -214 -161 -107 BASE +107 +214 4 -322 -214 -161 -107 0 +107 5 -375 -268 -214 -161 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says to consider buy back of securities on 25th April 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2op0iBA Further company coverage: