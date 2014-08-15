BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Aug 15 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 5,734 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,350 to 5,500 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for August 1 to 30: 1/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -54 0 +54 +161 +268 +375 1 -107 -54 0 +107 +214 +322 2 -161 -107 -54 +54 +161 +268 3 -214 -161 -107 BASE +107 +214 4 -322 -214 -161 -107 0 +107 5 -375 -268 -214 -161 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter