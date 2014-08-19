BRIEF-Berger Paints India files draft scheme of amalgamation with BJN Paints India
* Files draft scheme of amalgamation of BJN Paints India, unit of Beepee Coatings, with company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Aug 19 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 5,734 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,350 to 5,525 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for August 1 to 30: 1/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -54 0 +54 +161 +268 +375 1 -107 -54 0 +107 +214 +322 2 -161 -107 -54 +54 +161 +268 3 -214 -161 -107 BASE +107 +214 4 -322 -214 -161 -107 0 +107 5 -375 -268 -214 -161 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
BHUBANESWAR, India, April 21 Fourteen people were killed in India on Friday when a truck ploughed into a group of farmers who had gathered outside a police station, in what police said was an accident involving a drunk driver.