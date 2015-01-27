KARACHI, Jan 27 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 4,983 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,100 to 4,800 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for January 16 to 31: 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -375 -268 -54 +268 +429 +536 1 -429 -322 -161 +214 +375 +482 2 -482 -375 -214 +161 +322 +429 3 -643 -536 -429 BASE +214 +322 4 -1072 -965 -857 -429 -214 -107 5 -1179 -1072 -965 -536 -322 -214 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)