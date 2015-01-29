BRIEF-JK Agri Genetics posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 38.4 million rupees versus loss 50 million rupees year ago
KARACHI, Jan 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 5,037 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,500 to 4,900 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for January 16 to 31: 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -375 -268 -54 +268 +429 +536 1 -429 -322 -161 +214 +375 +482 2 -482 -375 -214 +161 +322 +429 3 -643 -536 -429 BASE +214 +322 4 -1072 -965 -857 -429 -214 -107 5 -1179 -1072 -965 -536 -322 -214 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
May 10 India's NSE index gained on Wednesday and breached the 9,400 level for the first time as consumer stocks rallied on better monsoon forecast, while index heavyweight Bharti Airtel surged after reporting strong subscriber growth.