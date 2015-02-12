BRIEF-India cenbank does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: http://bit.ly/2q5Q65v
KARACHI, Feb 12 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 5,305 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,500 to 5,175 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for February 1 to 15: 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -375 -268 -54 +268 +429 +536 1 -429 -322 -161 +214 +375 +482 2 -482 -375 -214 +161 +322 +429 3 -643 -536 -429 BASE +214 +322 4 -1072 -965 -857 -429 -214 -107 5 -1179 -1072 -965 -536 -322 -214 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
SINGAPORE, May 5 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp is seeking up to 1.06 million tonnes of gasoil, jet fuel and high sulphur fuel oil, a tender document showed on Friday.