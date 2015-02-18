KARACHI, Feb 18 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 5,251 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,500 to 5,200 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for February 16 to 28: 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -375 -268 -54 +268 +429 +536 1 -429 -322 -161 +214 +375 +482 2 -482 -375 -214 +161 +322 +429 3 -643 -536 -429 BASE +214 +322 4 -1072 -965 -857 -429 -214 -107 5 -1179 -1072 -965 -536 -322 -214 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)