KARACHI, Feb 25 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday
fixed the official spot rate
or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 5,305 rupees per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value
between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse
classes of cotton varieties.
Following are the grade and staple margins for February 16 to 28:
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super -375 -268 -54 +268 +429 +536
1 -429 -322 -161 +214 +375 +482
2 -482 -375 -214 +161 +322 +429
3 -643 -536 -429 BASE +214 +322
4 -1072 -965 -857 -429 -214 -107
5 -1179 -1072 -965 -536 -322 -214
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)