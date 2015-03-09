BRIEF-India's Hester Biosciences March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 70.8 million rupees versus profit 55.1 million rupees year ago
KARACHI, March 9 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 5,358 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,900 to 5,250 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for March 2 to 14: 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -375 -268 -54 +268 +429 +536 1 -429 -322 -161 +214 +375 +482 2 -482 -375 -214 +161 +322 +429 3 -643 -536 -429 BASE +214 +322 4 -1072 -965 -857 -429 -214 -107 5 -1179 -1072 -965 -536 -322 -214 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
