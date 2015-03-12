KARACHI, March 12 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday
fixed the official spot rate
or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 5,358 rupees per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value
between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse
classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,925 to
5,200 rupees per maund.
Following are the grade and staple margins for March 2 to 14:
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super -375 -268 -54 +268 +429 +536
1 -429 -322 -161 +214 +375 +482
2 -482 -375 -214 +161 +322 +429
3 -643 -536 -429 BASE +214 +322
4 -1072 -965 -857 -429 -214 -107
5 -1179 -1072 -965 -536 -322 -214
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)