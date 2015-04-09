UPDATE 3-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds analyst comment, background on U.S. hiring)
KARACHI, April 9 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,626 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,400 to 5,540 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for March 15 to April 15: 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -375 -268 -54 +268 +429 +536 1 -429 -322 -161 +214 +375 +482 2 -482 -375 -214 +161 +322 +429 3 -857 -643 -429 BASE +214 +322 4 -1286 -1072 -857 -429 -214 -107 5 -1393 -1179 -965 -536 -322 -214 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds analyst comment, background on U.S. hiring)
BANGALORE, May 02The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34600 ICS-201(B22mm) 35600 ICS-102(B22mm) 28300 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33300 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35100 ICS-105(27mm)