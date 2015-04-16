KARACHI, April 16 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,680 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,600 to 5,600 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for March 15 to April 15: 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -429 -322 -107 +322 +482 +589 1 -482 -375 -214 +268 +429 +536 2 -536 -429 -268 +214 +375 +482 3 -965 -750 -536 BASE +214 +322 4 -1393 -1179 -965 -429 -214 -107 5 -1500 -1286 -1972 -536 -322 -214 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)