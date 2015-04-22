KARACHI, April 22 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,680 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,750 to 5,500 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for April 16 to April 30: 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -429 -322 -107 +322 +482 +589 1 -482 -375 -214 +268 +429 +536 2 -536 -429 -268 +214 +375 +482 3 -965 -750 -536 BASE +214 +322 4 -1393 -1179 -965 -429 -214 -107 5 -1500 -1286 -1072 -536 -322 -214 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)