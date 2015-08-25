KARACHI, Aug 25 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 4,823 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,550 to 4,650 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for August 1 to August 30: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a 214 322 429 536 1 n/a n/a 107 214 322 429 2 n/a n/a 0 107 214 322 3 n/a n/a -107 BASE 107 214 4 n/a n/a -268 -161 -54 54 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)