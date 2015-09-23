KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 23 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,037 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,750 to 4,900 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Sept 16 to Sept 30: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 27 107 188 268 2 n/a n/a -27 54 134 214 3 n/a n/a -80 BASE 80 161 4 n/a n/a -188 -107 -27 54 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)