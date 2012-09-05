Sept 5 Following is a list of events in Pakistan
as well as news stories and press reports which may influence
financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at
94.76/94.81 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of
94.64/94.69.
* Pakistani stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors
booked profits after stocks ended at a 4-year high on Monday.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 0.26 percent, or 40.36 points, lower at 15,388.13, on
total volume of 180.46 million shares.
* The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Tuesday as investors
continued to await clarity on European Central Bank plans to
shore up heavily indebted countries, but the market ended off
its lows on a rally in Apple Inc. The Dow Jones
industrial average ended down 54.90 points, or 0.42
percent, at 13,035.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 1.64 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,404.94. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was up 8.09 points, or 0.26 percent, at
3,075.06.
* Brent crude steadied at $114 a barrel on Wednesday after a
bout of profit-booking ahead of a keenly awaited European
Central Bank meeting and as global growth concerns deterred
buyers. Brent crude slipped 11 cents to $114.07 a
barrel at 0301 GMT, after dropping to $113.91 earlier in the
session. U.S. crude futures rose 7 cents to $95.37 per
barrel staying below its 200-day moving average of $96.65.
* Gold inched lower on Wednesday, pulling back from a near
six-month high in the previous session after weak U.S. data
reinforced speculation of imminent stimulus action, as investors
await a key meeting of the European Central Bank this week.
Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,692.34 an ounce by
0309 GMT. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,695.10.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
* SPECIAL REPORT-Murder spotlights Pakistan's 'heroin
kingpin'[IDn:nL4E8J60HH]
(Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)