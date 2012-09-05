Sept 5 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at 94.76/94.81 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 94.64/94.69.

* Pakistani stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits after stocks ended at a 4-year high on Monday. The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 0.26 percent, or 40.36 points, lower at 15,388.13, on total volume of 180.46 million shares.

* The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Tuesday as investors continued to await clarity on European Central Bank plans to shore up heavily indebted countries, but the market ended off its lows on a rally in Apple Inc. The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 54.90 points, or 0.42 percent, at 13,035.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.64 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,404.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.09 points, or 0.26 percent, at 3,075.06.

* Brent crude steadied at $114 a barrel on Wednesday after a bout of profit-booking ahead of a keenly awaited European Central Bank meeting and as global growth concerns deterred buyers. Brent crude slipped 11 cents to $114.07 a barrel at 0301 GMT, after dropping to $113.91 earlier in the session. U.S. crude futures rose 7 cents to $95.37 per barrel staying below its 200-day moving average of $96.65.

* Gold inched lower on Wednesday, pulling back from a near six-month high in the previous session after weak U.S. data reinforced speculation of imminent stimulus action, as investors await a key meeting of the European Central Bank this week. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,692.34 an ounce by 0309 GMT. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,695.10.

