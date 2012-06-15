ISLAMABAD, June 15 Pakistan's main stock market ended flat on Friday and in lower volume on investor caution following heavier selling on Thursday, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index rose 0.01 percent, or 1.68 points, to close at 13,657.88 points on volume of 75.8 million shares.

"After $7.4 million selling (by foreign investors) on Thursday, investors remained cautious ahead of the weekend," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

The Pakistani rupee firmed to close at 94.13/18 against the dollar compared to 94.22/28 on Thursday.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 11.90 percent from 10.5 percent on Thursday amid decreased liquidity. (Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Writing by Rebecca Conway; Editing by Ron Popeski)