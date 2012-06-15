WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
ISLAMABAD, June 15 Pakistan's main stock market ended flat on Friday and in lower volume on investor caution following heavier selling on Thursday, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index rose 0.01 percent, or 1.68 points, to close at 13,657.88 points on volume of 75.8 million shares.
"After $7.4 million selling (by foreign investors) on Thursday, investors remained cautious ahead of the weekend," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.
The Pakistani rupee firmed to close at 94.13/18 against the dollar compared to 94.22/28 on Thursday.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 11.90 percent from 10.5 percent on Thursday amid decreased liquidity. (Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Writing by Rebecca Conway; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.