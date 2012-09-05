Sept 5 Pakistani stocks closed lower on Wednesday due to a decline in international equity markets, traders said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed down 0.62 percent, or 94.74 points, at 15,293.39, on total volume of 172.78 million shares.

"With the results season near its climax and a fall in international equity markets, investors opted to book profits," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended stronger at 94.68/94.74 to the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 94.76/94.81.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 9.00 percent compared with 8.50 on Tuesday. (Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)