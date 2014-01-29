US STOCKS-Wall St rallies in low volume led by banks, tech
* Dow up 0.9 pct, S&P 500 up 0.86 pct, Nasdaq up 0.89 pct (Updates to close)
KARACHI Jan 29 For the latest auction results for the 3-, 5-, 10-, and 20-year Pakistan Investment Bonds, click on. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Dow up 0.9 pct, S&P 500 up 0.86 pct, Nasdaq up 0.89 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stocks bounced back on Monday after the S&P 500 closed the previous session at a two-month low, in a broad rally led by recently beaten-down bank and technology shares.